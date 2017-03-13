Sarah Aroeste on Ladino culture and h...

Sarah Aroeste on Ladino culture and her upcoming show at the Holocaust Memorial Center

Sarah Aroeste will perform at the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills as part of her Sounds of the Sephardic Sea program on March 19. The singer from New Jersey has four albums under her belt, including the experimental 2012 feminist album Gracia , and the 2016 children's album Ora de Despertar . Aroeste performs in Ladino, a Sephardic language rarely spoken today.

