Political roundup: Senate Republican leader skeptical of open records for MI legislature, governor

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Michigan Radio

Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and former Republican legislative leader, and Vicki Barnett, former Mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator. A House committee has approved a package of bills to expand the Freedom of Information Act to cover the governor and the legislature, with a few exemptions.

