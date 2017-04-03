Political roundup: Mi Gop reps navigate Great Lakes stewardship under Trump
President Trump's latest budget proposal calls for eliminating funding that protects the Great Lakes. It includes cleaning up polluted areas, preventing and controlling invasive species, and restoring habitats to protect native species.
