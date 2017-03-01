Outdoor power equipment retailer Wein...

Outdoor power equipment retailer Weingartz hosting job fairs

Family-owned and operated business Weingartz is seeking to fill more than 40 positions in four locations across southeastern Michigan, including Ann Arbor. Weingartz is hosting job fairs at its locations in Farmington Hills, Clarkston and Utica throughout March and interviewing for about 40 positions, including full and part-time postings.

