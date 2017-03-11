Michigan Attorney Accused of Raping Incapacitated Woman
Farmington Hills attorney Daniel S. Carlson is in big trouble. The 33-year-old from southeast Michigan was arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping an incapacitated woman.
