Man charged with possession of child pornography
A 40-year-old Farmington Hills man has been charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material. "As a prosecutor, and as a father, cases involving sexual abuse of a child are some of the most challenging," said Attorney General Bill Schuette.
