LIST: Warming centers open for without power
Costick Center located at 28600 Eleven Mile in Farmington Hills can be used as a warming center from March 9 through March 12 Salter Community Center in Royal Oak at 1545 E. Lincoln. It will be open 24 hours a day unless no one is at the facility at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
