Judge: 'No innocent party' in suit to raze $900Ka

Oakland County wants Farmington Hills homeowners to pay cost of bulldozing their house, which is sitting atop a leaking sewer pipe Judge: 'No innocent party' in lawsuit to bulldoze $900K house Oakland County wants Farmington Hills homeowners to pay cost of bulldozing their house, which is sitting atop a leaking sewer pipe Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://on.freep.com/2mQ9Dkp Actress Kristen Bell says that breastfeeding created a "noticable boob job" for her role in "CHiPs," which was written and directed by her husband Dax Shepard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.