Judge: 'No innocent party' in suit to...

Judge: 'No innocent party' in suit to raze $900Ka

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Westland Observer

Oakland County wants Farmington Hills homeowners to pay cost of bulldozing their house, which is sitting atop a leaking sewer pipe Judge: 'No innocent party' in lawsuit to bulldoze $900K house Oakland County wants Farmington Hills homeowners to pay cost of bulldozing their house, which is sitting atop a leaking sewer pipe Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://on.freep.com/2mQ9Dkp Actress Kristen Bell says that breastfeeding created a "noticable boob job" for her role in "CHiPs," which was written and directed by her husband Dax Shepard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) 43 min AMY 223
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Mar 21 Confused 566
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar 19 sad 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Mar 15 kristenA 311
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Mar 12 Tameka former Det... 12
Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13) Mar 8 Chad 4
Livonia....what happened?? Mar 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 4
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC