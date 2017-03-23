Hitachi Automotive Systems Joins SAE International's WCX17...
Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. has announced the company's Silver Sponsorship of the WCX17: SAE World Congress Experience to be held at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, April 4-6. Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas returns to the show after eight years to promote its brand in North America, highlight the company's key technologies, and connect with job seekers.
