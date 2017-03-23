Hitachi Automotive Systems Joins SAE ...

Hitachi Automotive Systems Joins SAE International's WCX17...

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: SAE International

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. has announced the company's Silver Sponsorship of the WCX17: SAE World Congress Experience to be held at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, April 4-6. Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas returns to the show after eight years to promote its brand in North America, highlight the company's key technologies, and connect with job seekers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SAE International.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Sun Testee 567
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Mar 24 AMY 223
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar 19 sad 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Mar 15 kristenA 311
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Mar 12 Tameka former Det... 12
Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13) Mar 8 Chad 4
Livonia....what happened?? Mar 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 4
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC