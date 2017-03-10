Go Red for Women Luncheon
Go Red for Women Chair Dr. Pam Marcovitz, medical director of the Florine & J. Peter Ministrelli Women's Heart Center at Presenting Sponsor Beaumont and Cis Maisel of Southfield. Through Maisel's extreme generosity, she funded W.E.L.L.-Women Exercising to Live Longer - at Beaumont.
