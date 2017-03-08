First clinic in MI administers SMA drug Spinraza
On December 26, 2016 the FDA approved Spinraza, the first ever therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, the leading genetic cause of death in infants. It was like a shot of adrenaline for a community that numbers about 350 families in Michigan and 15,000 nationwide.
