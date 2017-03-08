First clinic in MI administers SMA dr...

First clinic in MI administers SMA drug Spinraza

Friday Mar 3

On December 26, 2016 the FDA approved Spinraza, the first ever therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, the leading genetic cause of death in infants. It was like a shot of adrenaline for a community that numbers about 350 families in Michigan and 15,000 nationwide.

Farmington Hills, MI

