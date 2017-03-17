Farmington Hills road project updates
Farmington Hills road project updates It's almost construction season and plans are in the hopper for road projects in Farmington Hills. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/03/17/farmington-hills-road-project-updates/99269534/ 11 Mile Road rehabilitation, Orchard Lake to Middlebelt: Reconstruction of this roadway was scheduled to begin this past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|23 hr
|sad
|1
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Angel929
|564
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 15
|kristenA
|311
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13)
|Mar 8
|Chad
|4
|Livonia....what happened??
|Mar 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|livonias police chief must not care about his t...
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC