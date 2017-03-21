Farmington Hills man charged with 19 counts of child pornography
Farmington Hills man charged with 19 counts of child pornography Authorities say the suspect was already on probation for a previous conviction of possessing child pornography Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/03/21/farmington-hills-man-charged-19-counts-child-pornography/99466468/ Jeremiah Moore, 40, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment Tuesday before 47th District Court Judge Marla Parker. Moore is being charged with multiple counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, along with one felony count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Mar 21
|Confused
|566
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 15
|kristenA
|311
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13)
|Mar 8
|Chad
|4
|Livonia....what happened??
|Mar 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|livonias police chief must not care about his t...
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC