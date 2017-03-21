Farmington Hills man charged with 19 counts of child pornography Authorities say the suspect was already on probation for a previous conviction of possessing child pornography Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/03/21/farmington-hills-man-charged-19-counts-child-pornography/99466468/ Jeremiah Moore, 40, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment Tuesday before 47th District Court Judge Marla Parker. Moore is being charged with multiple counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, along with one felony count of using a computer to commit a crime.

