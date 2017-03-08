Family desperate to find teen's killer from 1975

Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 6:57PM EST expiring March 8 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne High Wind Watch issued March 7 at 11:25AM EST expiring March 8 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Darlene McKenzie was a young mother in 1975.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.