Detroit sets stage for debut thriller by Michigan author
The poet and award-winning playwright from Farmington Hills, Mich., introduces title character August Snow, a former Detroit cop who tackled corruption in the police department and the city head-on. Snow's efforts to clean up the city cost him his job and numerous friends, but resulted in a $12 million wrongful termination settlement.
