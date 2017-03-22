Convict charged with child porn possession again while on probation
A Farmington Hills man sentenced to a year in jail and five years probation in 2015 for possessing child pornography has been caught with more, Attorney General Bill Schuette's office says. Jeremiah Moore, 40, of Farmington Hills picked up 20 new felony counts of possessing child abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime as a habitual offender.
