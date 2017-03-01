Ambulance strikes, kills man who police say 'darted' into road
An ambulance en route to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills with a patient about 5 a.m. Monday struck and killed a 41-year-old Commerce Township man in Southfield. " ... It appears that the pedestrian that was struck was observed on the grass on the west side of Telegraph Road, and as the approached, the subject darted out onto the roadway in the path of the " Southfield Deputy Police Chief Nick G. Loussia said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livonia....what happened??
|3 hr
|TheCat375
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 3
|Jo choma
|310
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Feb 28
|PCD
|562
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Calvin
|61
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Feb 24
|Wth
|9
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 17
|Bill
|222
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb 9
|Isamefrea
|5
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC