Ambulance strikes, kills man who poli...

Ambulance strikes, kills man who police say 'darted' into road

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: MLive.com

An ambulance en route to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills with a patient about 5 a.m. Monday struck and killed a 41-year-old Commerce Township man in Southfield. " ... It appears that the pedestrian that was struck was observed on the grass on the west side of Telegraph Road, and as the approached, the subject darted out onto the roadway in the path of the " Southfield Deputy Police Chief Nick G. Loussia said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Livonia....what happened?? 3 hr TheCat375 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Mar 3 Jo choma 310
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Feb 28 PCD 562
Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09) Feb 27 Calvin 61
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Feb 24 Wth 9
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Feb 17 Bill 222
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Feb 9 Isamefrea 5
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,689 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC