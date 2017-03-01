Ambulance strikes, kills man who police say 'darted' into road

An ambulance en route to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills with a patient about 5 a.m. Monday struck and killed a 41-year-old Commerce Township man in Southfield. " ... It appears that the pedestrian that was struck was observed on the grass on the west side of Telegraph Road, and as the approached, the subject darted out onto the roadway in the path of the " Southfield Deputy Police Chief Nick G. Loussia said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.