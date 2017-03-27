51 immigrants detained in cockfighting raid now await deportation in Ohio
A massive raid Saturday at a vacant southwest Detroit building exposed an underground cockfighting ring and led to the arrests of 51 people suspected of living in the U.S. illegally. The arrested immigrants were transported from Michigan to the Northeast Correctional Facility in Youngstown, Ohio, where they're awaiting deportation hearings to be held via teleconference in Kansas City's U.S. District Court, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Khaalid Walls confirms.
