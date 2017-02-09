Who are Top 5 all-time players from Detroit?
It's easy to tell which city your favorite baseball player represents: it's likely your city, and it's emblazoned across his chest 162 times every season. But what about the cities where players learned to turn on a fastball, where they played youth baseball, where they raised families? Where did history's best players come from, and which hailed from your neck of the woods? Across MLB.com, we profiled all 27 Major League cities through the lens of the talent they've spawned.
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Isamefrea
|5
|Remembering Merriman road
|Thu
|Erik
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Feb 6
|Angel929
|560
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 5
|Hank
|220
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Jan 29
|Kathy Raymond
|305
|Co Ed Sports
|Jan 20
|dogdog
|1
