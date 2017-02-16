Wayne County CEO selects deputy's fmr...

Wayne County CEO selects deputy's fmr. law firm

A law firm with strong ties to the deputy executive in Wayne County is under scrutiny for contracts awarded to the firm under CEO Warren Evans. For more than 15 years, Richard Kaufman was a partner at the firm Zausmer, Kaufman August and Caldwell, a Farmington Hills-based business law firm.

