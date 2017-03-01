Spiritual medium Rebecca Rosen gets personal in new book
In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 photo, spiritual medium Rebecca Rosen talks to guests at a radio station in Farmington Hills, Mich. Rosen wants to channel her ability to see dead people into helping readers navigate their daily lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|20 hr
|Craig Scott Dombek
|309
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Tue
|PCD
|562
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Calvin
|61
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Feb 24
|Wth
|9
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 17
|Bill
|222
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb 9
|Isamefrea
|5
|Remembering Merriman road
|Feb 9
|Erik
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC