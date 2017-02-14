Political roundup: Income tax cuts, a...

Political roundup: Income tax cuts, and why Michigan needs a hefty "rainy day" fund

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Michigan Radio

The new state budget is considered a common-sense proposal by many political insiders, with some modest increases for schools and infrastructure. Bu Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and former Republican legislative leader; and Vicki Barnett, a former Democratic legislator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Mon Lisa 221
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Feb 9 Isamefrea 5
Remembering Merriman road Feb 9 Erik 2
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Feb 6 Angel929 560
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Jan 29 Kathy Raymond 305
Co Ed Sports Jan 20 dogdog 1
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,862,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC