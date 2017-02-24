Police await lab analysis in Stislick...

Police await lab analysis in Stislicki case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Westland Observer

Police await lab analysis in Stislicki case Waiting continues for the family as Farmington Hills police build their case. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/02/24/police-await-lab-analysis-stislicki-case/98349292/ It may not look like it from the outside, but Farmington Hills Police Chief Charles Nebus says progress is being made in the case of missing 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) 23 hr PCD 562
Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09) Mon Calvin 61
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Feb 25 Madeleine OConnor... 308
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Feb 24 Wth 9
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Feb 17 Bill 222
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Feb 9 Isamefrea 5
Remembering Merriman road Feb 9 Erik 2
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC