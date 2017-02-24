Police await lab analysis in Stislicki case
Police await lab analysis in Stislicki case Waiting continues for the family as Farmington Hills police build their case. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/02/24/police-await-lab-analysis-stislicki-case/98349292/ It may not look like it from the outside, but Farmington Hills Police Chief Charles Nebus says progress is being made in the case of missing 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|23 hr
|PCD
|562
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Calvin
|61
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Madeleine OConnor...
|308
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Feb 24
|Wth
|9
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 17
|Bill
|222
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb 9
|Isamefrea
|5
|Remembering Merriman road
|Feb 9
|Erik
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC