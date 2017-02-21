Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center ...

Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges an Auto Brake Assembly ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: World News Report

We are dedicated to making certain anyone in Michigan receives the very best possible financial compensation-especially if their exposure to asbestos at an auto or truck assembly plant" NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a former auto brake assembly line worker who worked at an auto or truck factory in Michigan to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if they have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma. We are dedicated to making certain anyone in Michigan receives the very best possible financial compensation-especially if their exposure to asbestos at an auto or truck assembly plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Feb 18 Larry Steoart 307
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Feb 17 dayem 561
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Feb 17 Bill 222
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Feb 9 Isamefrea 5
Remembering Merriman road Feb 9 Erik 2
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
Co Ed Sports Jan '17 dogdog 1
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,108,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC