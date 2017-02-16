Michigan man shot on the highway driv...

Michigan man shot on the highway drives himself to hospital

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Fox News

The 33-year-old was driving on I-96 on Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle pulled up alongside him and opened fire. The victim drove to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills with both his body and his Chevy Trailblazer full of bullet holes.

