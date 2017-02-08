Grapevine: Madonna adopts twin girls from Malawi
Grapevine: Madonna adopts twin girls from Malawi Oscar winner Jon Blair gives Anne Frank talk, Lady Gaga shames body shamers and more celebrity news Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2k55hED Madonna adopted 4 1/2-year-old twin girls Stella and Esther from Malawi on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Bay City-born pop star appeared in court with the children, as well as their father and uncle, who witnessed the adoption, judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula told People .
