Grapevine: Madonna adopts twin girls from Malawi

Madonna adopted 4 1/2-year-old twin girls Stella and Esther from Malawi on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Bay City-born pop star appeared in court with the children, as well as their father and uncle, who witnessed the adoption, judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula told People.

