Cops seek apartment robbery suspects Farmington Hills police are looking for suspects in robberies at an apartment complex. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/02/17/cops-seek-apartment-robbery-suspects/98040840/ The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating two robberies that occurred at the Green Hill Apartment Complex, located off Nine Mile Road between Gill and Halsted roads, around 9 p.m. Feb. 15. In the first incident, police said the victim was approached by two suspects who were armed with baseball bats and demanded money.

