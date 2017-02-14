Canadian School District Bans US Field Trips
Windsor's school board has banned U.S. field trips across the river separating the Canadian city from Detroit, saying some students could be barred under President Donald Trump's travel ban. The Greater Essex County District, which covers schools in Windsor, decided last week to end trips to the United States effective through the end of the month, reported the Detroit Free Press .
