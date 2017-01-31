The Farmington Players Present Becky's New Car
Fasten your seatbelts for "Becky's New Car, " a wild ride along the road of love, fidelity and second chances, opening Friday February10th at The Farm ington Players Barn in Farmington Hills. It's part quirky comedy and part heartwarming drama.
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Angel929
|560
|Remembering Merriman road
|Feb 5
|John Davis
|1
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 5
|Hank
|220
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|Don Mackenzie
|4
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Jan 29
|Kathy Raymond
|305
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|Co Ed Sports
|Jan 20
|dogdog
|1
