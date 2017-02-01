Stislicki fundraiser teaches women self-defense
More than 250 women attended a fundraiser in Plymouth today to learn crucial self-defense skills and support the family of Danielle Stislicki. The fundraiser was held to support ongoing efforts to locate the missing 28-year-old woman from Farmington Hills, who was last seen 2 months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|Nurn777
|557
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Jan 29
|Kathy Raymond
|305
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jan 28
|Still Tom Joad
|219
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Jan 23
|Barbara
|3
|Co Ed Sports
|Jan 20
|dogdog
|1
|So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16)
|Jan 19
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC