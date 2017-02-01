Stislicki fundraiser teaches women se...

Stislicki fundraiser teaches women self-defense

Saturday Jan 28

More than 250 women attended a fundraiser in Plymouth today to learn crucial self-defense skills and support the family of Danielle Stislicki. The fundraiser was held to support ongoing efforts to locate the missing 28-year-old woman from Farmington Hills, who was last seen 2 months ago.

