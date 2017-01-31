Signing day 101: A guide to the culmination of a recruiting cycle
National signing day this year is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Although football coaches, prospects and recruiting analysts are well-versed in the details, not everyone knows the minutiae of the process. Here's a guide to national signing day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Jan 29
|Kathy Raymond
|305
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jan 28
|Still Tom Joad
|219
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Jan 23
|Barbara
|3
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|lala1738
|556
|Co Ed Sports
|Jan 20
|dogdog
|1
|So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16)
|Jan 19
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC