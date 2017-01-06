Security guard's home searched in hunt for missing Michigan woman
Authorities in Michigan are running DNA tests on a mattress seized from a security guard's home in their hunt for a 28-year-old woman and MetLife employee last seen one month ago, investigators told FoxNews.com Friday. Police said "evidence and information" led them to the home of a security guard they believe knows Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills, who was last seen on Dec. 2. A law enforcement official told FoxNews.com that investigators believe Stislicki was abducted after leaving work at the MetLife building in Southfield -- a northern suburb of Detroit -- where she works alongside her mother as a consultant.
