Security guard's home searched in hun...

Security guard's home searched in hunt for missing Michigan woman

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Fox News

Authorities in Michigan are running DNA tests on a mattress seized from a security guard's home in their hunt for a 28-year-old woman and MetLife employee last seen one month ago, investigators told FoxNews.com Friday. Police said "evidence and information" led them to the home of a security guard they believe knows Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills, who was last seen on Dec. 2. A law enforcement official told FoxNews.com that investigators believe Stislicki was abducted after leaving work at the MetLife building in Southfield -- a northern suburb of Detroit -- where she works alongside her mother as a consultant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens 9 hr peter 2
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Mon Vmad 553
livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16) Jan 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 8
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jan 8 Fred Meijer 212
News Nominate deserving volunteers for annual Livoniaa Jan 6 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Dec 31 Mcpeck131 2
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,684

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC