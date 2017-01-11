Redford vigil set for missing woman
Redford vigil set for missing woman Friends and family will gather in Redford for a vigil for missing Farmington Hills resident Danielle Stislicki. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/01/11/redford-vigil-set-missing-woman/96431934/ Sen. Judy Emmons will join local leaders, law enforcement officials and concerned citizens for a vigil in an effort to help raise awareness of Danielle Stislicki, who has been missing since Dec. 2. "I encourage everyone to come out and join us as we do our best to spread the word about Danielle's disappearance and, hopefully, find answers that will lead to her safe return home," said Emmons, R-Sheridan.
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mitchells seafood fish market use to have good...
|Sat
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|livonias abusive ordinance officer steve banko (Dec '13)
|Jan 11
|ben dover
|10
|livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16)
|Jan 11
|ben dover
|9
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Jan 9
|Vmad
|553
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jan 8
|Fred Meijer
|212
|Nominate deserving volunteers for annual Livoniaa
|Jan 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
