Redford vigil set for missing woman

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Westland Observer

Redford vigil set for missing woman Friends and family will gather in Redford for a vigil for missing Farmington Hills resident Danielle Stislicki. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/01/11/redford-vigil-set-missing-woman/96431934/ Sen. Judy Emmons will join local leaders, law enforcement officials and concerned citizens for a vigil in an effort to help raise awareness of Danielle Stislicki, who has been missing since Dec. 2. "I encourage everyone to come out and join us as we do our best to spread the word about Danielle's disappearance and, hopefully, find answers that will lead to her safe return home," said Emmons, R-Sheridan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

