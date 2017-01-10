Photo Flash: Matrix Theatre Presents Professional World Premiere of Satirical Comedy INTENTIONS
Matrix Theatre Company continues its 2016 - 2017 Mainstage Season with the professional world premiere of Abbey Fenbert's satirical comedy, Intentions , opening February 3 and running through February 26. The production runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM. All performances are presented at Matrix Theatre Company , located at 2730 Bagley Avenue in the heart of Mexicantown.
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|livonias abusive ordinance officer steve banko (Dec '13)
|Wed
|ben dover
|10
|livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|ben dover
|9
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Wed
|peter
|2
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Jan 9
|Vmad
|553
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jan 8
|Fred Meijer
|212
|Nominate deserving volunteers for annual Livoniaa
|Jan 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
