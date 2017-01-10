Photo Flash: Matrix Theatre Presents ...

Photo Flash: Matrix Theatre Presents Professional World Premiere of Satirical Comedy INTENTIONS

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Matrix Theatre Company continues its 2016 - 2017 Mainstage Season with the professional world premiere of Abbey Fenbert's satirical comedy, Intentions , opening February 3 and running through February 26. The production runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM. All performances are presented at Matrix Theatre Company , located at 2730 Bagley Avenue in the heart of Mexicantown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
livonias abusive ordinance officer steve banko (Dec '13) Wed ben dover 10
livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16) Wed ben dover 9
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Wed peter 2
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Jan 9 Vmad 553
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jan 8 Fred Meijer 212
News Nominate deserving volunteers for annual Livoniaa Jan 6 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,671 • Total comments across all topics: 277,855,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC