Parents of missing 28 year-old ask fo...

Parents of missing 28 year-old ask for your help

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

It happened on a Friday night in December. Danielle Stislicki was last seen leaving her job in Southfield and she was heading home to meet a friend for dinner that nighta but she hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) 16 hr Vmad 553
livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16) Sun WATCHING LIVONIA 8
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Sun Fred Meijer 212
News Nominate deserving volunteers for annual Livoniaa Jan 6 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Jan 4 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Dec 31 Mcpeck131 2
