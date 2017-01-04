Parents of missing 28 year-old ask for your help
It happened on a Friday night in December. Danielle Stislicki was last seen leaving her job in Southfield and she was heading home to meet a friend for dinner that nighta but she hasn't been seen or heard from since.
