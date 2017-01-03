Meet the new state reps for the Ann A...

Meet the new state reps for the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti areas

As of this week, three of the four state representatives from the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti areas are new on the job. They may be familiar faces to many locals, but this is their first time serving in the Michigan Legislature.

