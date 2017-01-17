Life-sized Lego Batmobile unveiled at...

Life-sized Lego Batmobile unveiled at Detroit Auto Show

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: USA Today

Life-sized Lego Batmobile unveiled at Detroit Auto Show It was inspired by Batman's vehicle in the soon-to-hit-theaters, 'The Lego Batman Movie' Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0fYwy People start to crowd around the Lego Batmobile nicknamed "The Speedwagon" which is made out of 344,187 lego bricks. The Batmobile nicknamed "The Speedwagon" and made out of 344,187 lego bricks is unveiled by Jayen Green, 14 of Detroit and Jtwon Carr, 12 of Pontiac and other kids in the background.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Thu reefer madness 18
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Jan 23 Barbara 3
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jan 23 Eta357 218
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Jan 22 lala1738 556
Co Ed Sports Jan 20 dogdog 1
So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16) Jan 19 WATCHING LIVONIA 10
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 18 LookatCranberry 8
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC