Life-sized Lego Batmobile unveiled at Detroit Auto Show
Life-sized Lego Batmobile unveiled at Detroit Auto Show It was inspired by Batman's vehicle in the soon-to-hit-theaters, 'The Lego Batman Movie' Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0fYwy People start to crowd around the Lego Batmobile nicknamed "The Speedwagon" which is made out of 344,187 lego bricks. The Batmobile nicknamed "The Speedwagon" and made out of 344,187 lego bricks is unveiled by Jayen Green, 14 of Detroit and Jtwon Carr, 12 of Pontiac and other kids in the background.
