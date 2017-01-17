Late Marvin Yagoda's Farmington Hills...

Late Marvin Yagoda's Farmington Hills arcade leaves legacy of joy, whimsy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Michigan Radio

Walk into Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills and you're immersed in a cacophony of beeps, airplane motors and singing flamingos. Every nook, cranny and space on the wall is filled with arcade games, coin-operated machines and peculiar figurines with questionable purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) 13 hr Angel929 555
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 16 hr LookatCranberry 8
mitchells seafood fish market use to have good... Jan 14 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
livonias abusive ordinance officer steve banko (Dec '13) Jan 11 ben dover 10
livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16) Jan 11 ben dover 9
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Jan 11 peter 2
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jan 8 Fred Meijer 212
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC