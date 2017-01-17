Late Marvin Yagoda's Farmington Hills arcade leaves legacy of joy, whimsy
Walk into Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills and you're immersed in a cacophony of beeps, airplane motors and singing flamingos. Every nook, cranny and space on the wall is filled with arcade games, coin-operated machines and peculiar figurines with questionable purposes.
