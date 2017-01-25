H.W. Kaufman Financial Acquires Essen...

H.W. Kaufman Financial Acquires Essential Insurance Services

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based H.W. Kaufman Financial Group has acquired Essential Insurance Services Inc., a Colorado-based provider of premium audit services, including general liability, worker's compensation and other auditable insurance coverages. Essential Insurance Services will become part of US-Reports, Kaufman's national provider of premium audits, inspections, and risk management services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Sun Kathy Raymond 305
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Sat Still Tom Joad 219
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Jan 26 reefer madness 18
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Jan 23 Barbara 3
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Jan 22 lala1738 556
Co Ed Sports Jan 20 dogdog 1
So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16) Jan 19 WATCHING LIVONIA 10
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC