H.W. Kaufman Financial Acquires Essential Insurance Services
Farmington Hills, Mich.-based H.W. Kaufman Financial Group has acquired Essential Insurance Services Inc., a Colorado-based provider of premium audit services, including general liability, worker's compensation and other auditable insurance coverages. Essential Insurance Services will become part of US-Reports, Kaufman's national provider of premium audits, inspections, and risk management services.
