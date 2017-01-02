Gone one month; where is Danielle Sti...

Gone one month; where is Danielle Stislicki?

Monday Jan 2

One month has passed since Danielle Stislicki was last seen leaving work around 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, according to police. Today the woman's family and friends are still clinging to hope that the woman is alive and will return home.

