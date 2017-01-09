Gale Releases Final Installments of E...

Gale Releases Final Installments of Early Arabic Printed Books

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Gale, a Cengage company, announced the availability of the final modules in the series Early Arabic Printed Books from the British Library . Now available are Sciences, History and Geography, which features historical monographs covering medicine, sciences, geography and more; as well as Literature, Grammar, Language, Catalogues and Periodicals, which features fiction, poetry, grammatical and linguistic works, catalogues, and periodicals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16) 18 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 8
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) 23 hr Fred Meijer 212
News Nominate deserving volunteers for annual Livoniaa Jan 6 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Jan 4 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Dec 31 Mcpeck131 2
News Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase Dec 30 WATCHING LIVONIA 3
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,351 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC