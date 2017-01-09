Gale Releases Final Installments of Early Arabic Printed Books

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Gale, a Cengage company, announced the availability of the final modules in the series Early Arabic Printed Books from the British Library . Now available are Sciences, History and Geography, which features historical monographs covering medicine, sciences, geography and more; as well as Literature, Grammar, Language, Catalogues and Periodicals, which features fiction, poetry, grammatical and linguistic works, catalogues, and periodicals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.