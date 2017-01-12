Friends, family remain hopeful missin...

Friends, family remain hopeful missing woman will be found

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Westland Observer

Friends, family remain hopeful missing woman will be found It's been six weeks, but friends of Dani Stislicki are still hoping, waiting for her safe return. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/01/12/friends-family-remain-hopeful-missing-woman-found/96485226/ Pastor Anthony Johnson related a story Thursday night about how he recently had to wait an anxious 20 minutes for his daughter to get home from school because her bus was late.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mitchells seafood fish market use to have good... Sat WATCHING LIVONIA 1
livonias abusive ordinance officer steve banko (Dec '13) Jan 11 ben dover 10
livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16) Jan 11 ben dover 9
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Jan 11 peter 2
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Jan 9 Vmad 553
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jan 8 Fred Meijer 212
News Nominate deserving volunteers for annual Livoniaa Jan 6 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,874 • Total comments across all topics: 277,976,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC