Former Harley Davidson dealership sol...

Former Harley Davidson dealership sold to consulting firm

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: MLive.com

A former Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership will be turned into a creative work space for IT professionals, according to a real estate firm that brokered the sale of the property. The former Harley Davidson retail and automotive facility at 34900 Grand River Ave. in Farmington Hills is being sold to as a "high-tech creative work space."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) 6 hr Angel929 555
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 8 hr LookatCranberry 8
mitchells seafood fish market use to have good... Jan 14 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
livonias abusive ordinance officer steve banko (Dec '13) Jan 11 ben dover 10
livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16) Jan 11 ben dover 9
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Jan 11 peter 2
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jan 8 Fred Meijer 212
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC