Former Harley Davidson dealership sold to consulting firm
A former Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership will be turned into a creative work space for IT professionals, according to a real estate firm that brokered the sale of the property. The former Harley Davidson retail and automotive facility at 34900 Grand River Ave. in Farmington Hills is being sold to as a "high-tech creative work space."
