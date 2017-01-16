Farmington, Farmington Hills communit...

Farmington, Farmington Hills community gather ona

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Westland Observer

Farmington, Farmington Hills community gather on MLK Day Daphne Joachim of Farmington Hills poses for a photo with her sign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Mon Barbara 3
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Mon Eta357 218
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Sun lala1738 556
Co Ed Sports Jan 20 dogdog 1
So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16) Jan 19 WATCHING LIVONIA 10
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Jan 19 RFLivonia 17
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 18 LookatCranberry 8
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC