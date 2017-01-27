AmericanFlag
On the 72nd anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation Day Friday, a Michigan World War Two veteran was honored for his role in helping defeat the Nazis. Dr. Guy Stern grew up in Germany, but his parents sent him to the United States as a teen to avoid Jewish persecution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|reefer madness
|18
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Jan 23
|Barbara
|3
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jan 23
|Eta357
|218
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|lala1738
|556
|Co Ed Sports
|Jan 20
|dogdog
|1
|So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16)
|Jan 19
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|10
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 18
|LookatCranberry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC