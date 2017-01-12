American Mortgage Consultants Buys QC Unit from Stewart
American Mortgage Consultants has acquired a business unit that handles due diligence and quality control for residential mortgages from Stewart Lender Services. Altogether, AMC purchased Stewart's residential due diligence and servicing functions, including credit, compliance, origination and servicing quality control reviews.
