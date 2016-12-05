WRC hosts town hall on MIddlebelt tunnel
WRC hosts town hall on MIddlebelt tunnel Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash leads a town hall Monday evening on the Middlebelt tunnel project. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2016/12/05/wrc-hosts-town-hall-middlebelt-tunnel/94984648/ Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash and Middlebelt Tunnel project manager Joel Brown will lead a town hall-style meeting on the project Monday from 6-8 at Farmington Hills City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police looking for man wanted for questioning i...
|Dec 18
|former democrat
|1
|Test
|Dec 13
|Nunya
|1
|livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15)
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|12
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Nov 29
|lala1738
|551
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Cwencel
|304
|Walled Lake Michigan Milf's (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|John
|34
|Officer finds body of man burning near Dumpster...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC