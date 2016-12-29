The Suburban Collection Expands in Fa...

The Suburban Collection Expands in Farmington Hills

Thursday Dec 29

The Suburban Collection has expanded its well-established presence in Farmington Hills with the acquisition of a Toyota dealership on Grand River Avenue. "We are delighted to add to our commitment to this great community with the addition of Suburban Toyota of Farmington Hills," said David T. Fischer, Chairman and CEO of The Suburban Collection.

