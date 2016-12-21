Steel pistons catch on in Europe
A new generation of steel pistons is gaining favor in diesel passenger vehicles in Europe -- a strategic win in the lightweighting contest among steel, aluminum and other materials. But it could be a while before the technology reaches U.S. cars, experts say, primarily because diesels have fallen out of favor in the U.S., thanks to the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal.
