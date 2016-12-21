Security Guard's Home Reportedly Sear...

Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Missing MetLife Employee Case

There are 3 comments on the Switched story from Yesterday, titled Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Missing MetLife Employee Case. In it, Switched reports that:

A security guard reportedly lives at a home that was recently searched in connection with the disappearance of a Michigan woman. According to Detroit's WXYZ 7 Action News , the security guard "works, or worked" at MetLife, Danielle Stislicki's employer when she disappeared in early December.

Crystal Vision

Since: Apr 12

28

Location hidden
#1 23 hrs ago
It is starting to heat up and it looks like the gofund me was updated.
Condolences

El Cajon, CA

#2 12 hrs ago
Unfortunately, with all these days passing and very little info provided to the public, this looks like a case that is going cold fast. Seems like there is little evidence of what happened and they are holding out for a golden tip. Very tragic and she is likely deceased. Hope the family can get the closure they deserve at some point.
Crystal Vision

Since: Apr 12

28

Location hidden
#3 4 hrs ago
Condolences wrote:
Unfortunately, with all these days passing and very little info provided to the public, this looks like a case that is going cold fast. Seems like there is little evidence of what happened and they are holding out for a golden tip. Very tragic and she is likely deceased. Hope the family can get the closure they deserve at some point.
I agree... Why are they letting it get cold? Why have they not conducted ground searches? It seems bizarre the way the case is being handled... Twelve agencies involved and not a peep out anyone. Something just seems very off.
